October 31, 2018

Farah Peterson

AUSCHWITZ I & II

My group arrived after the site had closed

So our guides put on Shoah and made plans for the morning

But I insisted I wanted to see what we had come for

I don’t know why, the monstrosities could have waited

I just didn’t like being cooped up and besides

The ovens were easy enough to find

Simply follow the train tracks, that’s where they led

What the trains were for. The men insisted I take a man with me

I thought the man who came with me a fool

And so I asked for silence, and then chafed

At walking in tandem where I wanted to walk alone

Chafed that this natterer, impressed by silence,

Was having a profound experience at my side

But I became glad to have him there

Seeing the isolation of the route

Its graffiti and the abandoned bottles

Showing where young men, I assumed, had congregated

This was, after all, a place where people were born,

Grew up in the same home as their fathers’ fathers, and went to school

And either escaped or fell to the ruin of small town life

In such a town! When we arrived at the end of the line

We entered and, not knowing how to mark the occasion,

I laid a hand on one of the hulking kilns, and thought a prayer

Interrupted by a plainclothes officer

Who emerged and told us first in Polish and then in English

That we would have to leave

His whole body soft, his tone, apologetic

But firm, and we signaled we understood.

He watched us away and I wondered what must it be like

To man that post just waiting for the crazies

Who come in silence or in celebration

Violent or weeping to those humble hillocks

The guard was, no doubt, one of those boys from town

Maybe even had wondered as a youngster

Whether the chambers’ roofs would make for good winter sledding

I was reminded of my own time as a museum guard

Telling patrons, “don’t touch the art”

(Although they knew that, they always waited to be told)

The paintings became as familiar as my own furniture

And after a while I looked on them no more

But still I had the sense they looked on me

And now, I cannot open a book of art

Without lingering long over familiar works

Yes, I would recognize those faces anywhere.

We went to Auschwitz II a few days later

And after a brief guided tour of dormitories

Where local schoolchildren had scrawled, as children do

“Moritz waz here” and other little slogans

We walked a bit of the perimeter together,

Our guide explaining how the barbed wire was regularly replaced

By volunteers from Volkswagen corporation

(Because rusted barbed wire will quickly fall apart)

My eye then caught on every piece of shiny silver

And my mind cluttered with thoughts of those young men

And women working, perhaps as their grandfathers had done

To repair a line of fence precisely here

It is something I do not think that I could do

And I was also struck, when the tour had ended,

And I was ambling round the site

At what a pretty day we had chosen for our visit

There is a picture taken by a murdered inmate

With a camera that he then buried for posterity

Of the Nazis stacking bodies under the trees

Men and women murdered in the open

And in haste as the war was ending

I walked there, under the lacey birches, by a pond

The greenery and sunlight and the breeze teasing me

With animal comforts in the midst of human horror

Seducing my attention from the grave.

I thought, it’s wrong all this time I have been wondering

How can God be good if bad things happen

The answer is simply: I will have God good

Because I refuse to spend all my light on despair

Though evil slaps me in the face!

And this Auschwitz resolution has helped me some

In thinking over my own losses, but only some.

I was a distracted visitor but then

For almost a year after, a low brick building

Or a train track would undo me. And I had nightmares, too

About what I had not avoided seeing there

Even through the fog of my experience.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

Tribute to First Publication

__________

Farah Peterson: “As a historian, I am in the business of telling public stories. Now and then a private story emerges as well.” (web)