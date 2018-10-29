October 29, 2018

Thomas Mann

ASK

ask for forgiveness again the man with the dark skin

sat in the crevasse of the building and asked for spare

change and you lied again his dry face turned open like

a palm and smacked you with shame and you should feel

ashamed you saw on his face distorted features you still

recognized as human he was no animal other than the

animal each of us is despite the lie we tell that we are not

that lie is a cruelty which you hope dissolves with the wave

of a forgiving god a god who must face you as you faced

the man there but your god appearing within you will also turn

away and will leave you speechless won’t he just as this man

in his rags is speechless to you.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

Tribute to First Publication

Thomas Mann: “I am by training a theorist and social scientist. And however much this training claims to get to the quick of experience and relation, something inevitably remains untouched. Poetry, I find, attends most seriously to affective resonances that are so important to human life. Poetry, in other words, is that attempt to utter the impossible thing.”