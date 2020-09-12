September 12, 2020

THE DRESS
The apples and the roses take the pink.
The lilies and the grapes take the purple.
The crabs and the sky take the blue.
And that is why the dress is yellow.
—from 2020 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Elinor Koning: “I like to write about nature when I write a poem, and when I write I feel like my body is about to explode with thoughts. My ideas come mostly from where I live but also from my past and future. I’m proud of myself when my poem is down on paper and I read it to EVERYONE around!”