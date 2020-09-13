Joan Glass

ATTENDING A 12-STEP MEETING AFTER LEARNING THAT RUST HAS GROWN ON THE MOON

If rust can grow on the moon’s surface,

240,000 miles away from oxygen,

if solar wind can traverse that vacuum,

confounding scientists, turning red the crust

of such a scarred and lonesome celestial body,

maybe I am capable of more than I think.

Maybe everything I need for alchemy

is already here, in my core and cells,

in this room where other addicts sit alive

against all odds, Styrofoam cups in our hands

filled with bad coffee, steam rising like nebulae.

If you examine your own hands closely

and in good light, you will see that the sheath of you,

the tools you were born with, resemble the surface

of a planet, their fragile ropes braided

with moon dust: a strange landscape of prayer.

Every small object, even you, is unknown.

Did you know it’s impossible to see earth

from even the closest star?

As our craters turn red, we remain fastened

to each other, evening after evening.

God is a vague notion that anything is possible.

So many stars hang blindly in the universe,

holding on, until they no longer can.

—from Poets Respond

September 13, 2020

__________

Joan Glass: “If the moon can turn red around the edges, can’t I turn into something new? I am a recovering addict, a teacher, a mother, and I’m rooting for us all.” (web)