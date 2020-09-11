September 11, 2020

T.R. Poulson

HOW I SURVIVE WITHOUT A PRIME MEMBERSHIP

Let’s say I need a thingamajig that flips

and slips and grips and nips. A tool,

perhaps, or just a treasure. Those trips

to stores now obsolete, I simply Google

a key phrase of action or appearance

sought. Amazon appears atop the whirlpool

of websites listed (of course), coherence

constant in their quest to draw me, lure

me and my credit card. Perseverance

pays, and I discover that a simple tour

with clicks or swipes pays dividends.

The thingamajig has a name, obscure

perhaps, but now I know it! I look up trends

(using the real name for this thing I covet)

and go to reviews to see who recommends

Brand A over Brand B, and why they love it.

Now, with confidence, I search once more

and (fully done with Amazon, sick of it,

I leave it like last year’s textbook, stored

for future research), a click or two, I find

an exciting new company in which to pour

my hard-earned dollars. I may be resigned

to pay some extra pennies for shipping

or wait a week or two, but I don’t mind,

and I don’t have to be a member, committed

to a CEO who makes more per minute

than I take home all year. Life seems rigged,

but I’m happy. I order my thingamajig.

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

__________

T.R. Poulson: “I write poems while on the water. I don’t mean in a Jesus Christ, walking on the water, kind of a way; what I mean is, I often compose poems or stories when I’m far, far away from a computer, device, or even a piece of paper. So many times, the poem disappears before I ever write it down. A mentor once told me that a truly good poem will not go away; it will find a way to be written. As Prime Day loomed, I conceived this poem while windsurfing in the middle of the San Francisco Bay, the San Mateo Bridge in the background, while crashing on shove-it attempts. I kept thinking about how shove-it rhymes with covet.”