September 10, 2020

Martin Vest

MAN ON FIRE

At first he looked nice lying in the hearth.

On the end of a torch he kept Frankenstein away.

He lit the streets on a dark walk from a seedy bar.

When you wanted to dance he danced.

When you wanted to sleep

he was a lamp that wouldn’t shut off.

He seethed and roiled in his body of tongues,

climbing the walls like a madman …

He flickered and snapped.

He grew to a roar.

Alarms went off, sirens sounded,

the throat of his upturned flask

chanting go, go, go,

like a flammable cheerleader,

but you stayed …

His smoke clung to your skirts

and coated the dishes

as he tumbled from room to room

screaming more, more …

You remember the night that you met him.

There had been others to choose from—

the drowning man who sat next to you

groping at your blouse as he sunk

to the bottom of his whiskey and soda—

the rain-maker with cold gray eyes

who stared into the melancholy

of his gin and lime.

But Man-on-Fire never stopped grinning,

Man-on-Fire with his twenty shots of everything,

with his flash-paper sleights

fueling the crackle of their own applause—

And you, parched wind,

whistling like a spoke, like a runaway train,

howling in your body

for a keyhole of quick escape,

for a fast way through the wall—

What would you want with water?

—fromRattle #28, Winter 2007

2008 Neil Postman Award for Metaphor Winner

__________

Martin Vest: “If my house were haunted, I would toss buckets of flour into the places where a ghost might hide. Eventually, the flour would find its mark, and the ghost would be given a form. When I write, I often begin with only a sense that something is there—a presence of some kind. I start throwing words around. With a little luck, they hit their subject and a poem appears. I’m always shocked by what they look like.”