“The Deluxe Edition” by Alexandra Umlas

Alexandra Umlas

THE DELUXE EDITION

This morning’s stories include a bald eagle

about to board a Southwest plane, his handler

taking him through the TSA checkpoint

in North Carolina, him flexing his wings, as if to say

look what I can do. I can fly and I can fly—

Some things still surprise us, this Eagle’s flight,

how delicious my breakfast tastes today, green

olives stuffed with almonds and fresh-striped

figs, their skins filled with August-ripeness,

and Fagles’ translation of Homer’s The Iliad open

to page 265, Achilles, always dying, and also always

living, speaking (again), two fates bear me on

to the day of death. One, a journey home

with no glory. Another, a journey away from life

but with everlasting glory—Oh the choices

we must make in any life! And I wonder

what Homer would have to say about an eagle

on a plane, the pages he might have filled today

with wings being winged in an aluminum miracle,

everything so different and everything the same,

how we still get from one place to the next

or don’t, how an eagle is even now an eagle

and an omen that tells us there is always something

new to see—open your wings and look—

—from Poets Respond

August 31, 2022

__________

Alexandra Umlas: “I’m grateful to books and to the authors of books, who show us that we are not alone in our vacillation between delight and despair—and that delight often wins! Or, if it doesn’t win, it at least surprises us into momentary joy. I found myself delighted (and perplexed) by the idea of this Eagle on a plane, who is now also on a page, which is its own kind of journey.” (web)

