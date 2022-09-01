“Kalifornia” by Andre D. Underwood

Andre D. Underwood

KALIFORNIA

She told me that she loved me.

I was only 8 years old.

She spoke of getting married

After we were grown.

We were both living at the shelter.

The year was 2000.

She was 14—

Damn near a grown woman.

She told me I was kind.

She said that I was sweet.

She told me those were the things

That she loved most about me.

I was so young;

I was naive.

Blinded through affection,

I could not see.

She only loved the feelings—

Kalifornia never did love me.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

Tribute to Prisoner Express

Andre D. Underwood: “I started writing poems back in 2005, because I needed a positive way to express my emotions. So I started channeling how I feel about everything. I channeled the pain, the happiness, the love, the disgust, the fear, and the joy. I wrote about girlfriends, my mom, my brother, my father, my sister, my baby mothers, my enemies, my friends … I even wrote about nature. Poetry is my outlet for my emotions, my freedom of expression—a place where I’m not bound by anything but free to spill my thoughts without consequences.”

