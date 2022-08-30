“Driving in the Rain” by Christopher Shipman

Image: “Blueprint of a Dream” by Jaundré van Breda. “Driving in the Rain” was written by Christopher Shipman for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2022, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Christopher Shipman

DRIVING IN THE RAIN

Fun fact: during a thunderstorm

more raindrops fall than there are people

in the world. You can look it up.

I’ll wait. Go ahead. But I won’t bother.

My eight-year-old daughter—

everything she says deserves to be believed.

Besides, I’m driving. It’s all true

anyway. Oz is over the rainbow. Just listen

to the tautology of water. Just look

at the summertime street—how it stretches

its torrid tongue beneath us.

A ghostly heat up ahead flails infinite arms.

We watch the rain fall, offering

platitudes in torrents. She says Blue Bird

(our Prius) can handle it. I know

the small human in back who says it

can handle it. The way she takes in the sky

over Benjamin Parkway—I’d

call it a bruise and be done with it. She uses

the opportunity to remind me that

girls see more shades of color than boys.

Now she insists it’s her favorite

shade of purple. This sky the same she used

for a surreal sketch of her mama’s face

before we left the house. Now

she dangles a bracelet made with a friend—

late birthday present. The purple

meretricious gems. The fake feather barely

hanging on even with the windows up.

And just like that, she grows

taciturn, silent as the drenched blur of trees

scrolling by. I try not to, but I wonder

if she sees in her reflection

a semblance of how fractured we all end up.

How momentarily whole. How we

spread ourselves thin as we go. Raindrops

down a windowpane in a movie

about grief, we’re reshaped—smudged over.

Each of us a palimpsest with a pulse.

At the risk of sentiment, I’ll say nothing

is meretricious. Nothing is fake.

It’s all true. Inside every face a palatial sky.

Go ahead. You can look it up.

I’ll wait beneath the rain of platitudes.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

July 2022, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “Ekphrastic poems are often the most impressive when they manage to both clearly be inspired by the source artwork and also stretch the image far into a surprising direction. Christopher Shipman does that here, with a gorgeous poem full of memorable lines and more twists and turns than I can count. I didn’t see a face behind rain-soaked glass, but now I do.”

