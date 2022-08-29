“He Asks About My Kinks” by Valerie Nies

Valerie Nies

HE ASKS ABOUT MY KINKS

Because I feel naked

during these conversations, I start small

with the lights turned off. Tell him I like my hair

pulled. He nods. Tell him I like dirty talk: Spank

me, daddy. Lick my geode.

And then what? he asks.

Because he has a sister and a Planned Parenthood

bumper sticker on his fridge, I reveal fantasies I’ve never said

aloud, like what really rocks my clam is going

to the Thai restaurant on South First

with a 33-year-old video editor named Jeremy

and not having to text my girlfriends

my location, In case I die . What pinches

my nipples is getting caught with my legs

hugging his face in the middle

of a downtown avenue under street lamps

turned on bright for once to save women instead

of dimmed to save the city a few bucks. What wets

my carpet is being blindfolded with a future

is female t-shirt while reruns of a sitcom

about a peppy blond bureaucrat who runs

for office in Indiana air during the Law and Order SVU slot

because there are no more stories

of jealous husbands prying open their wives’

skulls with happily-never-afters.

Because the last time I had sex I said yes

not because I wanted to but because my boyfriend’s

eyes said I deserve this and you belong

to me and I didn’t want a story

I’d have to keep in the back

of my nightstand like a velvet satchel

of trauma. I’d rather pull out

a hot pink vibrator than a hot pink taser. It would be so hot

to make a man my cuckold. Except instead of watching me fuck

another guy, he’s watching me watch edgy white male filmmakers

write something they know instead

of yet another fetishized rape scene, and then maybe

I tickle his ear and whisper: one in six women, or maybe

it’s four? Until he begs me to stop. Stop. STOP.

I have nieces.

Like that’s his safe word.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

Valerie Nies: “In 1997, I read the book Brain Droppings by George Carlin. One particular bit used lexicon, and my 18-year-old heart fell in love with both comedy and poetry. I love what both genres have in common: the potential to disarm through economy of language, and the poetry I enjoy most takes me from humor to the unexpected.” (web)

