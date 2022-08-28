“Poem with a Javelin at the End” by Seth Simons

Seth Simons

POEM WITH A JAVELIN AT THE END

All poetry is about hope.

—Dean Young

thank you The President

for canceling my debt.

I will use this reprieve

from hopelessness to write

one poem, early in which

the speaker will discover an absence

of hopelessness is not exactly

hope, more like emerging

from too-warm water

into the wet air

and you left your towel

in the car, also you locked

your keys in the car, also

the car’s on fire and you’re late

for your endoscopy.

the great poet Dean Young

died this week and all

I have to say about grief

he said better, in a number

of books it should frankly

be a crime to be able

to write. I am trying

my best to love life

as it vanishes, it’s just

the more I love it

the more apparent

its vanishing becomes.

did you know the armed forces

of Ecuador once airlifted

to safety a population

of Galápagos tortoises

too slow to escape

the erupting volcano

they called home?

all I have to say about that

is me and who?, which is also

what I’ll say about the time

they gunned down from helicopters

tens of thousands of feral goats

mucking up the place. imagine

living one hundred and fifty years

just for some goats to eat all your food.

now imagine living sixty-something years

just for every level of government

to give up on protecting you

from the novel coronavirus.

everything is so stupid

these days, as opposed

to the rest of history,

which I recently through

the power of mindfulness

experienced all in one flash.

much to unpack! what I’ll tell you

is Shakespeare was definitely one guy,

the strong have never given willingly

to the weak, and Peter actually denied

Christ four times, the last one

under his breath. look, everything’s useless

until the moment there’s a use for it,

even knowledge, even grief, even this anger

I don’t want or understand, even these rusted

swords, this tunnel with no light at either end.

I’m told we have to imagine a better future

before we can build one

and here I’m stuck imagining a better past,

Columbus tripping overboard, Lincoln keeping

Hamlin on the ticket, all the other dominoes

falling that way instead of the way they did.

maybe the thing’s to imagine the present

as if from the future, a very distant future,

a world of pristine consequence

understandable only by turning

that big bronze telescope to the ancients,

e.g. you and me and whatever it is

we’re doing here. graduate students

of tomorrow, hello. I hope you are compensated

fairly for your labors. I hope your research

is funded by an endowment taxed out the wazoo.

mostly I hope your world is as alien to me

as mine is to you, that I have not by living

this life condemned you to the torments

of my own lineage. may whatever javelin

you’re sharpening be purely ornamental,

a javelin of peace, even a javelin of celebration.

I wish I could celebrate with you, but alas I died

many centuries ago after a long handsome life

solving all of humanity’s problems with my mind.

you’re welcome. I’m so sorry. please don’t fuck it up.

—from Poets Respond

August 28, 2022

