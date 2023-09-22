“The ‘B’ List” by Frank Beltrano

Frank Beltrano

THE “B” LIST

Boy, I could

Be in trouble.

Before I left

By myself to go grocery shopping, we

Built a list of what we need

But on the way to

Buy it all I

Blundered, lost the list, don’t want to go

Back, admit my error

Besides it would

Be a waste of time.

Believe it or not, I remember everything, not a

Billion items and all

Began with a

“B”. First up

Back—

Bacon enough for four sandwiches. You won’t have more than that, too fat.

Bananas and

Bagels for

Breakfast

Brussel sprouts

Because we

Both love your special recipe.

Boil them a

Bit. Add chili peppers, soy sauce.

Butters—three

Both almond and dairy, salted and not. Hot

Barbequed chicken

Blue cheese cuz it pleases you

Black Diamond slices for me

Brie for

Both of us. A

Brick of ice cream

Blueberry pie, not sugar or pecan

Because all the sugar reminds me

Brown sugar, and

Brown eggs from happy chickens

Barn-raised maybe

But also free to range

But

But

But, am I forgetting something. Ah! A

Broom. Not

Big, small, more a whisk with matching

Black dustpan to sweep up

Bread crumbs and sesame

Bagel seeds from the floor. What’s more

Bags for the vacuum cleaner

But, finally, not on the list

Beautiful cut flowers, something we’ve missed.