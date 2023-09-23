“Death Untouched, Death Crooning” by Ziqr Peehu

Ziqr Peehu (age 10)

DEATH UNTOUCHED, DEATH CROONING

My mother says

Her dog visited her in her dream,

The night it died. Death is a tragedy till you can’t go back. Till you can’t go forward

I am not a spiritual person but

I wish to touch my mother in her dream

The night I die too.

My mother tells me she used to be like me

She’d look at god and she’d look at faith

And she’d spit on it. She’d spit on it in a way that it disintegrates

Like she was hurtling acid.

She says it’s inevitable though, receiving faith.

In Hindi, you don’t have an enlightenment,

It’s something that happens to you.

In Hindi, you don’t become religious, don’t believe in a god,

You go in it. Within it.

You succumb to it.

In Hindi, it’s inevitable.

No wonder, I’ve always preferred English.

My mother knew her dog died before anyone ever told her.

My mother knew her grandmother died before the doctors told us.

My grandmother says, my mother is prone to these things.

That god chose her well and special and made her more sensitive to it.

My grandmother doesn’t say that god forsook me.

He did.

My mother knows when people die because they all visit her.

All of them.

My dog died with her face in my mother’s hands, cupped just as so.

Her dog died and came to visit her.

People do not die on my mother because she does not let them.

My mother was touched by god and in turn she touches everyone around her

She leaves us all connected to god, all of us and then we are forced to visit her when we die.

We all touch my mother when we die.

She wouldn’t have it otherwise.

—from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

