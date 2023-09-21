“My Wife, Sewing at a Window” by Eithne Longstaff

Image: “Seamstress” by Lily Prigioniero. “My Wife, Sewing at a Window” was written by Eithne Longstaff for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, August 2023, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

Eithne Longstaff

MY WIFE, SEWING AT A WINDOW

Spring wanes

and as is her custom

she pulls the dusty

cover from her Singer

and sits at the window

to fashion cotton,

sprigged with tiny

roses, into tiered

summer skirts

for whichever

grandchild wants one.

Time stretches like

the elastic she holds

and I recall a trip

to Rome where,

laughing, we fell

into a church

as raindrops slid

from bare arms.

In a dark side chapel

we clattered coins

into a metal box

and the space lit up

with a yellow glow,

revealing a Caravaggio,

just for us. She said

he has painted the light

and we stood

and marveled.

Then our ninety seconds

of illumination was over

and we stepped back

into lives that were all about

where to next, and

our house will be blue.

Now she is the old

master and as she works

light ripples her clothes

and crowns her head

with cirrus. The rose

fabric is stippled

with thorns and I see

only where the light

falls to make her perfect

and dare not look

to the room’s dark corners.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

August 2023, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Lily Prigioniero: “Although the seamstress in my painting is my mom, I related to this poem in many ways, especially regarding the passage of time, a major factor in choosing this one among many. The images at the beginning are vivid and easily approachable in their present-tense setting; then there’s the transition into a past memory with the simile, ‘Time stretches like / the elastic she holds / and I recall a trip / to Rome …’ We are then brought back to the present by tying the Caravaggio experience of light to ‘Now she is the old / master ….’ This time around, however, the passage of time feels heavier and more mysterious, not only because the rose fabric is ‘stippled with thorns,’ but because we are given a glimpse into the future with the poem’s powerful last line ‘and dare not look / to the room’s dark corners.'”

