“Ten Sloppy Haiku of Ordinary Life” by Bruce Cohen

Bruce Cohen

TEN SLOPPY HAIKU OF ORDINARY LIFE

Magazines in the doctor’s

Waiting room are never current.

I skim, anyway, the outdated.

What appears to be a deflated father unloads

Vacation gear from his trunk onto the highway’s

Soft shoulder so he can unbury his spare.

The cashier licks his fingers, un-crumples—

Holds the bills up to the light, counts—recounts—

Suspecting I am, like everyone, counterfeit.

The dissolving snow makes some boys

Giddy for baseball or playing outside without jackets;

Others melt with the snow.

Noisy woodpeckers at the birdfeeder

Bully sparrows & hog sunflower seeds.

Chipmunks hoard what spills onto the grass.

When I tried on my new suit for the seamstress, I boasted

My grandfather had been a tailor, hoping for a discount,

At least good service. She said nothing with pins in her mouth.

Under my inherited quilt,

I sweat with terror.

Blanket kicked off, I shiver.

I order lunch from my car into a speaker.

Some days I have no idea what I want.

Most days the window-kid doesn’t make a mistake.

Even though I don’t believe

In God, sometimes I make bargains

Or ask for small favors.

I reach as far back as possible in the supermarket

Cooler for the most recently stocked milk

& still squint to read the expiration date.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

__________

Bruce Cohen: “My favorite quote is from a Wislawa Zymborska poem that reads, ‘I prefer the absurdity of writing poems to the absurdity of not writing poems.’”

21 SHARES Facebook Twitter