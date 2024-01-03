“Married to Amazement” by James Crews

James Crews

MARRIED TO AMAZEMENT

The man I married sat next to me

after our wedding, October light pouring in

over dusty pews as he loosened his tie

and sipped from a cup of apple cider,

closing his eyes to savor the taste.

Now I think I didn’t marry him so much

as his amazement for the everyday,

the way he still gasps each time we see

something new—baby painted turtle

plodding through a stream in the quarry,

or a neon-orange caterpillar inching

across crisp leaves on the trail,

how he kneels to film it from every angle

while I crouch beside him, in awe

of his awe, learning all that I can.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

__________

James Crews: “I live in Shaftsbury, Vermont, with my husband and have been writing poetry since the third grade when my teacher, Mrs. Brown, required us to recite a new poem each week, and I thought it would be more fun if I wrote and memorized my own. I believe in the power of writing to heal and release, and write the poems I most would want to meet in the world.” (web)

