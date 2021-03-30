March 30, 2021

Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2021: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Cloud Dance” by Claire Ibarra. “Telling It Through a Broken Lens” was written by Bola Opaleke for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2021, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

Bola Opaleke

TELLING IT THROUGH A BROKEN LENS

So it is better to speak

remembering

we were never meant to survive

—Audre Lorde

We know that our bones can

hardly rescue our skin from carrying

the weight it carries, but if you looked up,

like us, you will see towering trees—

how their leafless branches pretend to be the sky’s veins

filled with wind, not blood. Today,

there is a mirror in the sky

with which everything attempting to touch it

replicate itself. They say, a bird

only knocks on a door when closed.

Sometimes, the cloud feels dangerously pinched

like a black man in his home country.

& like a black man in his home country,

it scampers away from its spot to find another,

then another & another. Isn’t this the portrait

destiny painted of my people? Isn’t this

how things that never speak speak about us

in hushed voices? We see the sky’s bruises

but choose to call them patches

of the cloud. We raise our heads skyward to listen

to what we know will never speak back.

To justify the domestication of our ears

inside the prison of our pockets, we make silence

into a prayer to the unseen god, & let it

explode through the lips of our entangled nights.

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “This month’s mind-bending image seems full to me of a strange longing that’s difficult to describe. Everything is mirrored but the birds, which are somehow free from the constraints of this universe. Bola Opaleke’s poem matches that intensity in a similarly abstract way, deepening the metaphor and pushing it into a new territory. This was the poem that I kept returning to, and it felt more profound each time.”