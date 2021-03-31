March 31, 2021

Jessica Lee

GREENER PASTURES

I was embarrassed by the way my dog

Daisy licked herself so openly,

with no shame, whether she was sprawled

in the middle of the lawn or

across the kitchen floor, her pink tongue

cleaning the holes where her natural fluids left

her body, the hole where

the Australian Shepard down the street

would enter her when she was in heat

despite my mother’s attempts

to keep the gate locked.

A litter would come out of that hole

eight weeks later, wet and blind, not at all

the cute puppies I’d imagined they’d be.

Of course, I was a child and actually afraid

of my own body, the folds of skin

I did not understand and sometimes explored

until, at the dinner table, my mom told me

to get my hand out of my pants and

my face got hot as the bowl of Campbell’s

tomato soup on the table in front of me

that I was supposed to eat with the spoon

clenched in my dirty hand.

Years later,

my first boyfriend begged me to flip over

so we could do it doggy style .

At first, I refused, thinking of the porn

I didn’t watch but knew he did, not wanting

to be a woman on her knees, bare ass

in the air. I was also thinking

about Daisy licking every part of herself,

then coming over to lick my hand.

I wanted more separation

between her tongue and my skin, her tongue

and the places it had been, myself

and the parts of myself I wasn’t

supposed to touch. I’d watched

so many period pieces about English

high society, dreamed of a being a lady

who knew how to waltz

and eat pheasant with a fork

and knife moving simultaneously. I imagined

to be one of them I had to keep lying

on my back, prim and quiet, thinking

of green pastures I’d never actually seen

instead of the boy above me, asking me to

open my mouth and make more noise

like the animal I was.

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

Jessica Lee: “For years, I tried to write a poem about this particular time in my teenage mind/bedroom, but the drafts never felt like they encompassed everything I wanted them to hold. Then one winter, during a trip home to visit my mother, I watched our dog lick herself in the middle of the living room while we were watching Pride & Prejudice and—just like that—the poem unfolded in my mind’s eye. I stopped watching the movie and Daisy, went in search of a pen.” (web)