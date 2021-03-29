March 29, 2021

Lance Larsen

AND ALSO I RAN

I wheedled a ten-minute visit from the night

nurse. This was Friday, the evening after

my best friend hurtled through a windshield

at 70 mph, the day before I drove

to a numbing family reunion for blue-hair aunts.

He had a machine to count his breaths,

a tube to collect his pee, and a pair of legs

that would never again shuffle or glide through this life.

Every six hours his Stryker bed flipped him

like a flapjack, stomach down for now,

with a cutout for his face, so I sprawled

on the floor. Days before, we had lain on grass,

close as sleeping bags, counting stars

and girlfriends we didn’t have. Tonight, more

of the same bull, and less. His chin and my dirty

shoes trading gossip, the eighty-seven stitches

on his back playing hard to get, and the moon

outside skinny dipping in the fountain.

I was fifteen plus four months, and my friend

was fifteen plus blood all over the Ford

Bronco, even on the road, even on trees,

he said, promise me that you’ll definitely check

out the crash site. And I said no, not

one part of me wants to see blood on trees.

Before leaving, I counted stitches on my friend’s

bad shoulder, then touched his good one,

warmish like when you put your arm around

a girl at a matinee. And the hum of machines

was a prayer to healing, and the dirty

tiles were a prayer to grit, and the intern

was a ten-fingered prayer to vitals and charts.

And my friend saying Hey, man, later , was amen.

Outside, the sprinklers sputtered and hissed

and did a silvery dance with the grass, the stars

tried to go all the way with sleeping cars,

and the dark said, What is this, amateur hour?

I broke into a run then, sliding through chain

link to an endless empty parking lot. With so many

overhead lights I had three shadows at once,

like three wavery souls. When I ran, they moved,

one pinning me to pavement, one sliding

off like oily water, one being born up ahead.

What did I care? When I closed my eyes

they went away. Just a buzzing breeze

and these slabs called legs doing their work.

They didn’t want to run. My lungs pushed

them, my slippery beating heart, and my friend’s

catheter leaking amber bubbles into room 514.

Who needed a soul, or the disappearing shadow

of a soul? Breath was enough, and hurrying

blood, provided it stayed inside. Nine-thirty

at night, the day after and the day before.

A clean, brisk, heavy, terrifying, innocent

Friday in June. I ran and ran and also I ran.

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Lance Larsen: “In a poem over twenty years old, I describe floating in a swimming pool late at night: ‘I kept the lights off to blur my edges.’ In childhood, the demarcation between self and world often felt smudgy, as if I was on the verge of dissolving into something beautiful or terrifying. It was never entirely clear which. How to center yourself on this darkly turning planet? When I try to rewind the clock via poetry, that strange opaqueness, that lovely permeability often returns. And mystery, once again, is everywhere.”