September 2, 2019

SUN ON YOUR SHOULDERS
May
this
reck-
less
sum
of
sum-
mer
freck-
les
kiss
by
kiss
be-
come
a
neck-
lace.
—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019
__________
George David Clark: “I want a poem to surprise the ear, the eye, and the ego. I want free verse that attends to rhythm phrase by phrase and a meter that bears imagery as supple as its patterning of sound. I want syntax capable of dynamic apposition, nimble subordination, and arresting fragmentation. I want Eliot’s facility with paradox and Steven’s lexicon, Dickinson’s insight, and Moore’s precision. I want to write as though a little tongue of flame warmed the top of my head.” (web)