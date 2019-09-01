September 1, 2019

Amy Lerman: “This poem is a response to Hurricane Dorian’s possible trajectory towards Miami. I was born and raised on Miami Beach, so I grew up hearing about hurricanes past and preparing for hurricanes present. With the severity of this season’s approaching storm, I was reminded of my childhood perspective towards hurricanes—the excitement of evacuating to higher land (my grandmother’s North Miami apartment), my whole family (including our cat) camping out in the same room, and best of all, a day off from school, since the storms often approached over Labor Day weekend. As I communicate with my friends and family still in that area, I’m reminded of the carefree thoughts of youth versus the anxiety of adulthood.”