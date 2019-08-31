August 31, 2019

POETRY
A bad poem is a train
barrelling down the tracks only
to come to a screeching halt.
A good poem has
a life of its own, it
continues down the tracks forever,
even long after it leaves
your sight, after its whistle
is no longer caught by your ears.
—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Rowan Stephenson: “I like to write poetry because it helps me to appreciate and express my worlds, interior and exterior, and to create another world that is completely my own and that I have control over. I write poetry because, when I look around, I see poetry waiting to be recorded. I have been writing poetry for a number of years, and since even earlier I have loved and been fascinated with language and enjoyed working with words and writing.”