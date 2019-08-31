August 31, 2019

Rowan Stephenson (age 15)

POETRY

A bad poem is a train

barrelling down the tracks only

to come to a screeching halt.

A good poem has

a life of its own, it

continues down the tracks forever,

even long after it leaves

your sight, after its whistle

is no longer caught by your ears.

—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

Rowan Stephenson: “I like to write poetry because it helps me to appreciate and express my worlds, interior and exterior, and to create another world that is completely my own and that I have control over. I write poetry because, when I look around, I see poetry waiting to be recorded. I have been writing poetry for a number of years, and since even earlier I have loved and been fascinated with language and enjoyed working with words and writing.”