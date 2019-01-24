January 24, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2018: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Untitled” by Kari Gunter-Seymour. “Substance” was written by Peg Duthie for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2018, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Peg Duthie

SUBSTANCE

I blame the malevolent fairy

tales where the princess

always presents a creamy complexion—

porcelain, silk, satin, dewy

as unblemished petals—bah.

And fie on fathoming witches through

the coarse-and-homely-as-cartons pelts

of women earning their crow’s feet,

scaring thieves away without straw men.

The muscle and mastery needed to stir

sludge into sustenance, and then to scrub

the kettle clean enough for brewing cures—

why is it when boys play with powerful

powders and brines, it’s honored as chemistry

rather than cooed at as cookery

or cursed as conjuring? This is not

the province of unformed chicks.

Let me show you

a shape of a happy ending:

not the visage of a white washed egg

but the graying angles and curves

of a tested cradle,

the invisible hands

that clean up whatever’s after.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

December 2018, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Kari Gunter-Seymour: “Full disclosure: I was secretly hoping for a poem that was not so obviously about an egg or the carton, or for that matter a womb or chicken. Maybe a poem that discussed texture or extremes of angle and light, as those topics often come up in conversation about this image at exhibitions. A poem that was not above roaming beyond the edges of the photograph. ‘Substance’ does all that. It dances me in and out of the frame, asks the timeless question, discusses each element so cleverly ‘a creamy complexion—,’ ‘the coarse-and-homely,’ the ‘graying angles and curves’ and lands so solid ‘… a tested cradle/ the invisible hands …’ I could go on and on. Brava!”