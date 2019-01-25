January 25, 2019

James Valvis

THE DISTRACTED

Even the best, most interesting people can bore me.

I can hardly spend two minutes talking to someone

before I’m thinking of something else. A poem, maybe,

or what I was doing when I was sixteen. I remember

in high school kissing a girl I’d grown bored with,

how my tongue circled around her mouth like a car

stuck slowly driving around a suburban roundabout.

She asked me if I had important things on my mind.

I assured her I never thought of anything but her.

She was with another guy by the end of the month,

and I had the blues so badly I couldn’t concentrate.

I’d read a sentence of a book and need to reread it

thirty times. It took me all year to read Animal Farm,

and when I finally finished I failed sophomore English.

It seems that was but one of the ten books on the final.

I tried to cram but you can only read so fast while

looking out the window at rain falling like pachinko.

Sometimes like a stalker I sat outside the girl’s house

but instead of concentrating on her my mind wandered

to that pig Napoleon, and all the trouble he started.

Only once did she come out to reprimand my obsession

but by then I was already thinking about other things

and I wanted to leave, to go on to the next anything,

but she was having such a good time yelling at me

all I could do is watch her tongue move in her mouth,

which wasn’t like a car circling a roundabout, but

like some manic bird who, though the cage is open,

doesn’t know it’s free, and so the bird never escapes.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

__________