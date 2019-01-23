January 23, 2019

James Valvis

MAIL CALL

We huddled around the drill sergeant

like kids before a buff Santa

and waited for our white envelopes.

Night after night nothing came for me.

No girlfriend or wife, family disinterested,

friends floating in the swells of their lives.

Once I thought of writing myself a letter

and sending it in the morning post

to receive it sometime later that week

so recruits would not pat my back in pity

before stumbling to their bunks to read

the happenings of things back home.

After six weeks of this, one man, Barr,

began sharing his wife’s intimate letters,

encouraging me to open them, read them,

smell the patchouli sprayed onto their seal.

It embarrassed me, this making a comrade

a kind of literary cuckold—before

handing the letter back, not having read

her words, only lipped them for his benefit.

But it was like that in the military sometimes.

People shared what could not be shared:

a buckle, a spare bullet at the range,

the last of one’s canteen Kool-Aid,

and sometimes, many years later,

in a far different mail call,

that man’s war death

as the nauseating news arrived

in a plain modest white envelope,

written in that woman’s familiar hand,

smelling of new smoke and old perfume.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

__________