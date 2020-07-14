Miguel Barretto Garcia

STAMP COLLECTION

I dream to stamp collect.

I lick the back of every stamp

like Mama kissing her lucky

charm, while raising my arms

in surrender, like the back of

a stamp had a tongue from

a gun licking it. I taste salt

wetting behind the back of

my neck, on the day I face

God on the other side of

the looking glass. The Consular

Officer is a God who holds

my fate. They hold my future

like a stamp collector would

inspect my stamp for every

detail and blemish, like my

past body defumigated for

lice at the border in Juárez,

like my body in the future will

be stripped by the TSA Officer

upon arrival at JFK. I stand

before my random God to

read my verdict, hoping for

my stamp to grant me passage

like the coin on my mouth

while I pass through the Rio

Grande, hoping I have enough

stamps for a dress to my love

letter and future self. I hope.

My stamp is a little bottle of

hope floating on an unknown

Atlantic. My body is floating

behind the looking glass.

The Consular Officer looked

at my face like a city fading

back into ash. I look back

at the Arrival Gate behind

me, hoping my present body

won’t loosen into a column

of salt. My stamp collection

is found on every page of my

passport. My stamp is a child

floating along my Little Nile,

dreaming of stamping my feet

on Harvard ground, dreaming

of stamps on my diploma.

I look back to lick the back

of the stamp like a kiss from

a child to their mother. My

Mama also had dreams like me,

but instead of stamps, Mama

collected visa fees in her bottle.

—from Poets Respond

July 14, 2020

__________

Miguel Barretto Garcia: “As an international student, it was depressing to hear ICE’s announcement of clipping F-1 and M-1 student visas on international students if their universities would decide to hold only online classes. More than a million students, mostly from developing countries, worked hard in their home countries to have a shot of, not necessarily the American Dream, but a life where they can fully realize their potentials and possibilities. Among those possibilities is researching and developing vaccines to treat COVID-19.”