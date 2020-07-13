July 13, 2020

Joseph Zaccardi

THE HAT

The street sings with traffic and side-walkers wind along

on the hard slick stone and a man pushes a Safeway cart

he is dirty and pale and skinny and people swish past and

cars rush by no one has the time to stop for the little man

did I mention the little man starts to yell his eyes bulge

his voice cracks there’s something he’s trying to get out

the crowd backs up the traffic speeds by and the little man

rips off his shirt tosses his hat into the street one car brakes

is rear-ended by another car the crowd leans in to watch

his hat land dead center between the broken white lines

on the blacktop and someone spouts the little man’s hat

as a beat cop pushes past gawkers and says move along folks

and directs the motorist to pull over to the curb to discuss

the little man and the little man’s hat once again and again

as if nothing happened a new crowd of walkers assembles

the traffic jam unjams and the shirtless little man mentioned

before picks up a smoldering cigarette butt and takes a drag

and watches the curl of smoke rise once again and again

he pushes his cart toward the Tenderloin and shouts again

about his hat and a well-heeled gentleman says

no one wants your hat sir

no one wants it

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

__________

Joseph Zaccardi: “Poetry came alive for me in the 6th grade when my teacher, Sister Francesca, gave me a small book of poems by W.C. Williams—a gift, alas, that I’ve lost track of. Perhaps the power of poetry is that it stays with you, even when it is not with you. I have no working process that I can recognize or describe. Each day is a tree of verbal apples one may climb; he is usually up there, unless he is after the even more delectable fruits of silence. Each day he tosses seeds; each day he retrieves just sprouted words.” (web)