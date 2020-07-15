Rodrigo Dela Peña, Jr.

LOVE POEM FOR A DICTATOR

color me scarlet spilled on the pavement

tell me what to do

what not to do under pain or duress

make me a part of

your fentanyl dreams your spittled curses

peppering your speech

color me bruise the size of your hand

put the crook

of your finger on a gun

on my pulse

make my mouth mute under your command

teach me a way

to seize to salvage

what goes against your way

turn me into a wound one among the many

slashed against the ground

dear dictator let me count the ways

how i can splinter

when you break me into a million

little lines like these

—from Poets Respond

July 15, 2020

__________

Rodrigo Dela Peña, Jr.: “Dissent is not terrorism. With the anti-terror bill signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte, the government now has a way to silence critics and activists in the Philippines by calling them ‘terrorists.‘” (web)