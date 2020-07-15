LOVE POEM FOR A DICTATOR
color me scarlet spilled on the pavement
tell me what to do
what not to do under pain or duress
make me a part of
your fentanyl dreams your spittled curses
peppering your speech
color me bruise the size of your hand
put the crook
of your finger on a gun
on my pulse
make my mouth mute under your command
teach me a way
to seize to salvage
what goes against your way
turn me into a wound one among the many
slashed against the ground
dear dictator let me count the ways
how i can splinter
when you break me into a million
little lines like these
—from Poets Respond
July 15, 2020
__________
Rodrigo Dela Peña, Jr.: “Dissent is not terrorism. With the anti-terror bill signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte, the government now has a way to silence critics and activists in the Philippines by calling them ‘terrorists.‘” (web)