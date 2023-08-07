“Sometimes a Poem” by Dick Westheimer

Dick Westheimer

SOMETIMES A POEM

Poems have a life of their own—both in the writing and when out on the town, free of the fetters of the poet.

—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023

Tribute to NFT Poets

__________

Dick Westheimer: “I have entered the NFT ‘space’ a skeptic. What does ‘owning’ a poem even mean? Does this play into the scarcity ethos that drives contemporary life? What happens to a poet’s work when it is made immutable—like a struck coin? Predictably, I’ve found no real answers to any of these questions—only more questions—as I explore the world of those drawn to NFT art. I did come to one conclusion: I love the challenge of visualizing my poems and making that visual vivid for a potential reader (although, for me, the poem needs to stand 100 percent on its own before considering for this endeavor). I also find myself curiously drawn to the obsessiveness required to make a minted piece, knowing it cannot be edited.” (web)