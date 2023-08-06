Haiku by Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco

HAIKU
heat dome
a man’s black speedo
on the sidewalk
—from Poets Respond
August 6, 2023
Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco: “I’m sick of it being so hot. Where I live it isn’t even as bad as it has been in other parts of the country, but it’s still awful. We’ve been alternating between 100 degree days (fairly normal for here in summer) and times when it’s been shooting up to 108 or 110 (doesn’t sound like it’s that much worse, but feels horrible). I wrote this poem driving home one hot night and seeing this exact thing on the sidewalk next to me.”