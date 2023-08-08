“Remember It Wrong” by David Hernandez

David Hernandez

REMEMBER IT WRONG

Everyone’s memory is subjective. If in three weeks we

were both interviewed about what went on here

tonight, we would both probably have very, very

different stories.

—James Frey on Larry King Live

My front four teeth are gone, I have a hole in my

cheek, my nose is broken and my eyes are swollen

nearly shut.

—James Frey, from A Million Little Pieces

But I was there, 12C, window seat, and there

was no blood anywhere except the blue kind

making blue roots under the skin of our wrists.

From what I recall his teeth were all present,

ivory and symmetrical, one pristine incisor

flushed against the next like marble tiles.

Teeth other teeth aspire to be. I saw no hole

in his cheek but a razor nick or new pimple,

some red blip on his otherwise unblemished face.

Boyish. Babyish, even. The only holes

were the two he breathed from and the one

called a mouth that demanded another pillow,

headphones, club soda, more ice.

His nose was intact, straight as the tailfin

dividing the sky behind us. There was turbulence,

the plane a dragonfly in a windstorm.

My cup of Cabernet sloshed, my napkin bled,

a bag rumbled in the overheard bin like a fist

pounding inside a coffin. I was calm, I fly

all the time, but the man in question

was quivering and paler than a hardboiled egg.

Eyes swollen open, eyes skittering and green.

Or brown or blue. Memory is a murky thing,

always changing its mind. Interview me again

in three weeks and maybe I’ll remember

his wounds, the way my grandmother

gradually put down the knife after she spread

butter on her napkin. Slowly the disease worked,

slowly erasing slowly what her brain slowly

recorded over the slowly decades. Memory

is a mysterious thing, shadow of a ghost,

nebulous as the clouds we pierced on our descent,

Chicago revealing itself in my little window

like dust blown from a photo of someone

it takes you a moment to recognize.

—from Rattle #32, Winter 2009

2009 Rattle Poetry Prize Honorable Mention

__________

David Hernandez: “You wrote ‘Remember It Wrong’ in July of 2007. You don’t remember much from that experience other than typing ‘babyish’ for the first time in your life. You wonder why ‘babyish’ isn’t used more often in poetry and why ‘honeysuckle’ stays in fashion despite wearing the same pair of bellbottoms year after year. You remember Toughskins. Their durability. Your grandmother removing grass-stains with a scrub brush.” (web)

