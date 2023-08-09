“The Issue of Rattle” by Matt Mason

Matt Mason

THE ISSUE OF RATTLE

I enjoy reading the issue

of Rattle with all my friends in it

until I realize this issue

of Rattle has all my friends in it

and not me; it’s like a party

they all threw, and it’s not

like they didn’t invite me, it’s more

like they invited me to submit up to four poems,

then considered the entry for several months,

then said no. Still, these poems

are wonderful, sharp lines

of loveliness, you talent-laden fuckers.

Maybe I’ll send

this poem to Rattle

and they’ll love it so much

that there won’t be room for

any other poems. I hope not.

My friends are so beautiful, I

love the world I get to see

through their brilliant fucking eyes.

—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023

__________

Matt Mason: “My favorite poem is one that, at first, makes me wonder if it’s a poem. I love a poem written because that’s what the poet wanted to write and they didn’t worry if it fit the mold or definition or what they were lectured a poem is supposed to be. Not that we shouldn’t study the traditions and forms and histories, but poems like that shine for me: they have surprise, coming in disguises instead of the formal suit or gown we all thought they were supposed to wear back when they were set in front of us in high school. These are the poems that, had they been set in front of me in high school, would have gotten me on fire for poetry years earlier.” (web)

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter