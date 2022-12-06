“Small Parts” by Francesca Bell

Francesca Bell

SMALL PARTS

After the plumbers leave, having installed

new toilets because the old ones failed

to whisk fully away what our bodies discarded,

and we are of an age where we crave

the satisfaction of good and final riddance,

of never seeing again what we have chosen

to set down, the ultimate, sweet pleasure

of divestment, and after they have accidentally

allowed my old beagle to escape, and I walk

up and down the streets calling and whistling

and return to find her waiting at the front door,

triumphant, a long-dead bird’s leg bones gripped

in her mouth, talons still attached,

I read in the paper that a foot was found on a beach

in Richmond, still laced into its Saucony shoe,

and the article asks breezily for the public’s assistance,

as if someone has unwittingly lost a right foot,

size 6 or 7, perhaps while out running,

before going on to clarify that every couple

of months, small parts of people wash up

on Bay Area beaches, mostly fingers or feet broken

loose at the water’s slow insistence

from the bodies of suicides who’ve tossed themselves

whole from one bridge or another, dropping

as that bird must have, finished finally

with the entire enterprise, believing the Bay

to be as powerful as a new toilet, able to afford

a person the simple luxury of washing away

the whole stinking, burdensome mess,

but something keeps keeping us,

a scavenging dog, a tide, a faulty toilet,

even the Bay unable to stop our little bits,

our wasted, torn-apart pieces

from clinging to shore in refusal.

—from Poets Respond

December 6, 2022

__________

Francesca Bell: “The day I read about the running shoe that washed up on a Richmond beach still holding its foot, I really was having my toilets replaced, and my beagle really did escape out the propped-open front door, and she really was waiting for me, after my fruitless search for her, carrying someone else’s leg bones in her mouth. All of it got me thinking about how difficult it is to ever be completely finished with or free of anything. We humans cling to pretty much everything, it’s true, but this world is sticky in its own way and seems also to not want to let us go.” (web)

