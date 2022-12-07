“What the Heart Does” by Jessica Lee

Jessica Lee

WHAT THE HEART DOES

If I told you a child taped two Band-Aids across her heart

and one Band-Aid across her cheek,

you might not believe me,

as I did not believe my friend, a preschool teacher,

who described how Aila went on to pour glue

into her hands and rubbed the Elmer’s between her palms,

creating a potion to make no one you love leave you ever

while her classmates built towers with yellow blocks

in a separate corner of the room,

towers they knocked down moments later,

laughing at their own power to make and destroy

as Aila continued staring into her small hands,

the glue hardening in the palm lines that might

tell her future, this girl who already knew

more than we knew about suffering,

or maybe she just knew how to solve her heartache

more practically than we ever tried to—

after all, Elmer’s is fast-drying, multi-purpose—

and my friend told me all of this over coffee,

her eyes as glazed as the china we were drinking from

because she was being left, too, by the man

she thought would be the father of her future children,

a man who didn’t want to have children after all,

and when she finished explaining

how Aila used the entire bottle of glue

we sat in silence as our coffee went cold,

wishing what we loved could stick

or else for heartbreak to be quicker,

rather than the trap door it is, the door we fall through

that returns us to our knees, on the floor

of our very first loss, where my friend is now,

remembering when she was four, the same age as Aila,

and how her father was always leaving the room

for the Crystal Geyser bottle filled with vodka—

and I want to tell her this is why I don’t want children,

because there’s no way to escape making

their first imprints for loss, like boot prints through snow,

even if the action is out of our control,

as when my mother, pregnant, was wheeled

into the elevator at Mercy General

when I was seven and knew without knowing

I might not see her again

after the gray doors closed and she went up,

up to the cold table where she was sliced open

under the operating lights while I watched Bambi

on my great aunt’s waterbed, miles away,

and though my mother lived, the blinds were drawn

for a full year and everything was dark—

but you can’t tell a woman who is grieving the loss of a lover

and the children she imagined they’d have

all your own reasons to not have children,

so I just held my friend’s hand

and later we walked together through the woods

where we found deer hoof prints in dirt

and noticed how each impression split at the center.

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

Jessica Lee: “‘What the Heart Does’ is indebted to my friend’s student, who really did tape Band-Aids across her heart and cheek, rub glue between her hands, and declare she was making a potion ‘to make no one you love leave you ever.’ For privacy, I decided to give the girl the pseudonym, Aila—the name I hoped to give my own daughter.” (web)

