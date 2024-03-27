“Shorthand 6-Pak Rondelet” by Denise Duhamel & Maureen Seaton

Denise Duhamel & Maureen Seaton

SHORTHAND 6-PAK RONDELET

TL;DR

Too long; didn’t read

Didn’t want to miss Stranger Things

Too long; didn’t read

Watched Batman on YouTube instead

Of reading about men with wings

Or women having flings with kings

Too long; didn’t read

STFU

Shut the fuck up

Can’t you see I’m taking a nap?

Shut the fuck up

I’m dreaming of a hot hookup

I made through my X-rated app

I’m awake now in her jockstrap

Shut the fuck up

FWIW

For what it’s worth

I can’t make up an alibi

For what it’s worth

There’s nothing on this big old earth

Makes me weep worse and wonder why

I microwaved a butterfly

(For what it’s worth)

IMHO

In my humble opinion

Joaquin Phoenix is a dreamboat

In my humble opinion

he became vegan—vermilion

blood from a hook, a fish’s throat

that day dad took him on a boat

That’s my humble opinion

TBH

To be honest

I prefer my GRNS FRSH, my STK

(To be honest)

BBQ or BRSD or BNLESS

Nothing tastes BTR than a GR8

Big SAL with a SD of BF

To be honest

WDYT

What do you think?

Is the planet going to shit?

What do you think?

I say we’re standing on the brink—

but is our disaster moonlit

so sweetly we keep missing it?

What do you think?

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

Tribute to Collaboration

__________

Denise Duhamel: “We had several memorial readings for Maureen, and my joke is that we had an open relationship and we weren’t monogamous. If you were there and ready to write, and you were a sweet soul, Maureen would write with you. She loved collaboration so much, and often collaborated with her students. Neil de la Flor and Kristine Snodgrass and Maureen were one set of collaborators (a triad), and then she had a foursome collaboration group with Carolina Hospital, Nicole Hospital-Medina, and Holly Iglesias. She also collaborated extensively with Sam Ace. Both Aaron Smith and I completed whole collaborative manuscripts with her while she was ill. She had all these different collaborations going on even through her illness and treatment.”

Maureen Seaton (October 20, 1947 – August 26, 2023) authored fifteen solo books of poetry, co-authored an additional thirteen, and wrote one memoir, Sex Talks to Girls, which won the 2009 Lambda Literary Award for Lesbian Memoir/Biography. She frequently collaborated with many poets, including Denise Duhamel, Samuel Ace, Neil de la Flor, David Trinidad, Kristine Snodgrass, cin salach, Niki Nolin, and Mia Leonin.

