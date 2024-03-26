“Cheap Motels of My Youth” by George Bilgere

George Bilgere

CHEAP MOTELS OF MY YOUTH

They lay somewhere between

the Sleeping In The Car era

and my current and probably final era,

the Best Western or Courtyard Marriott era.

The Wigwam. Log Cabin. Kozy Komfort

Hiway House. Star Lite. The Lazy A.

Just off the interstate, the roar

of the sixteen-wheelers all night long.

The dented tin door opening to the parking lot,

the broken coke machine muttering to itself.

“Color TV.” “Free HBO.” “Hang Yourself

in Our Spacious Closets.” A job interview

at some lost-in-the-middle-of-nowhere

branch campus of some agricultural college

devoted to the research and development

of the soybean and related by-products.

Five-course teaching load, four of them

Remedial Comp. Candidate

must demonstrate familiarity

with the basic tenets of Christian faith.

Chance of getting the job

one in a hundred. Lip-sticked

cigarette butt under the bed.

Toilet seat with its paper band,

“Sanitized for Your Protection,”

dead roach floating in the bowl.

As the free HBO

flickers in the background,

you stare in the cracked mirror

at a face too young, too full of hope

to deserve this. And you wait

for the Courtyard Marriott era to arrive.

—from Cheap Motels of My Youth

2023 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

George Bilgere: “When I was eight years old my parents got divorced. My mother packed her three kids into an old Chevy station wagon and drove us from St. Louis to Riverside, California, looking for a fresh start. She had visited there when she was an Army nurse stationed in LA during the war and fell in love with the place. That cross-country car trip, full of cheap diners, cheap hotels, and desperation, changed my life. I fell in love with the vastness and beauty, the glamor and tawdriness, of America. I’ve travelled all over the country since then, on that ancient and deeply American quest, the search for home.” (web)

