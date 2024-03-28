“Shoulder MRI” by Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco

__________

Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco

SHOULDER MRI

It doesn’t hurt it is

abstract.

The pain

is toothaches, but

displaced.

A refugee. There is

a word.

It’s like a hammer

and a nail, how everything

becomes your

pain. It sleeps and wakes.

It wakes you up. It goes all

egg-shaped, tastes

of blood. You

picture pain

in little threads, tender

as clams. Papier maché. You see

the torn part. No

one knows that it is there. It hates

this too.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

February 2024, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the series editor, Megan O’Reilly: “Even the title of this poem alone seems to me to resonate with the enigmatically compelling image—the abstract, angular, black-and-white tone reminiscent of an MRI scan. As the piece unfolds, I see an even stronger connection between the two: There’s an objectivity, a detachment, to the way the speaker describes pain, and yet also a vulnerable rawness that comes through, a contrast that reflects the distinction between the black-and-white angularity and the rounded red shape in the center. I love the way the poet writes in mostly clipped, staccato phrases—‘A refugee. There is / a word. / It’s like a hammer’–that don’t bely any feeling, and then the last line is the first time emotion is explicitly introduced, a surprising ending that renders the poem suddenly personal. In image and words alike, there is a beating heart under all this abstraction.”