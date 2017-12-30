December 30, 2017

Karla Huston

SEEKER

First it’s the centipede I kill downstairs

and then it’s the one who runs of into the dark

while I decide a piece of toilet paper

isn’t big enough to crush him.

Next I notice my dog has

scratched cracks in the carpet looking for a

place to pee and those black smudges, mosquitoes

squashed on the wall and

then I smell them. Rotten potatoes.

I find them trapped in plastic, bleeding

white and acrid, sopping up the bag

that holds them, dripping on the floor.

As I carry the remains to the compost heap,

the contents seep onto my hands,

and I wonder what could stink worse

than rotting potatoes-maybe

paper mill sludge, hot manure, unbathed

old women, crematoriums smoldering

with bodies, the hopper of a garbage truck.

read a book once about a man who compacts

trash for a living, most of the life spent

in a bunker where rubbish rains all day,

where he compresses a tempest of waste

into tense bundles. One day he crushes a load

of meat wrappings-pink butcher’s paper

peppered with scraps and flies-their cobalt

bellies fidgeting in the waste and as the jaws

of the hydraulic press close, the flies hang on, stuck

dumb to the blood, smeared forever

in a bale of wreckage. A frenzy of flies

clings to the potatoes in my compost,

so alive now they quiver in the sun

embroider the scene with metallic singing

and those eyes watching me.

—from Rattle #16, Winter 2001

Tribute to Boomer Girls

__________

Karla Huston: “Reading poetry is like a walk in a prairie: Black-eyed Susans bobble in a sea of green, Queen Anne’s Lace doilies float above the leather tongues of burdock. There is a surprise in every turn of word, and in every phrase and line, something new grows.” (web)