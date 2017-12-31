Mai-Lan Pham

RONDO FOR THE NIGHT

Let go.

Change will come,

and then will come again.

Let go.

Maybe weep a little

for what has been lost,

but then

there is the lightness

of having nothing at all.

Let go.

Your hands were full once

and, holding on to everything,

what else did you do?

Let go.

Feel the cool air on your palms.

Your feet will move,

one, and then the other,

as they have always done.

Let go.

You will not fall

with nothing to stay you.

The body knows what to do.

The biology and chemistry

and physics of you

have existed

long before you presumed

to name them.

Let go.

You are still lungs,

heart, and brain,

still tears

and blood, and song.

You are all that has gone

wrong, and all

that has not.

Let go.

Who decides

what is enough?

Who can tell

what would have led

anywhere else but here?

Let go.

Remember the child you were,

before the naming and sorting,

before love, before hate,

before you learned to count time,

and in so doing, began to fear

its eventual loss.

Let go.

At nightfall

you walked in dreams

and saw through darkness.

The body knows how to find its way.

Let the body find its way.

—from Poets Respond

December 31, 2017

Mai-Lan Pham: “And the year comes to an end. Not just any year, but the year 2017. As the ‘Year in Review’ retrospectives come in, each one more grim than the last, I wanted to step back from our collective paroxysm of fear. We have done it before. We have always carried on.”