December 29, 2017

RAMBLER
Brown, the color of dirt
and stick-shift to boot,
but cheap, as new cars go.
First “married” car bought
when our high school
love-mobile chugged to a halt.
“It’s transportation,” said
the husband. I wanted
nothing more than
to be transported,
didn’t want to ramble,
wanted to fly.
On the first solo drive
I couldn’t find reverse.
First Second Third
Onward
not counting the turns
it took to get there.
—from Rattle #57, Summer 2017
__________
Donna Hilbert: “I read and write poetry to grapple with the joy and sorrow of life. Next to my family, poetry is the force that drives my life.” (website)