December 28, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, November 2017: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Wind-Blown Meadow” by Phyllis Meredith. “Surf Days” was written by Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, November 2017, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco

SURF DAYS

Surf days

when you said

nobody goes

on new adventures

anymore and

so we drove

out to the coast

and watched the tiny

waves do

nothing

to the shoreline, sat

on rocks

and drank the beer

that I had stolen

from my roommate, left

green bottles

blinking sun back

from the sand.

In the photo

that I pinned up to old walls for years

and then stuck

in the center of a book, I see

your hair a question mark, your

eyes

the darkness curled up inside of a shell

the world around you

lit

with lines and gray, but most of all just

you

so very young—my best

best friend

the smartest

kid I ever knew, some

kind of god

who lifted sand

and sent stars flying

everywhere.

How did we love and hurt and care

and turn to nothing

after that?

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

November 2017, Editor’s Choice

[download audio]

__________

Comment from the editor on this selection: “Quite simply, this poem felt the most emotionally honest of all those we received this month. I can see the scene at the beach and this photograph tucked into the speaker’s notebook, even though I know it really isn’t there. An entire world is constructed from the image, and because it feels so real, the longing feels real, too.”