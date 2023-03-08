“Scintilla” by Jeanne Yu

Jeanne Yu

SCINTILLA

One of the reasons I fell in love

with my husband is every once

in a while, he uses a word I read

somewhere, but I had never heard

out loud.

It wasn’t I was so impressed with

his vocabulary as I was impressed

that I felt he was very ordinarily

valiant in trying to rescue these

words, those that were harder to

say, or had more nuanced meaning

or because it often took effort to

think of them, and through no

fault of their own, had lost their

way and were fading into

obsolescence.

Never was he boastful about this

gallantry, nor did he overthink it,

he just in no extraordinary way

hunted momentarily and rather

than offering his handkerchief

as he often did, he would instead

gently pull out a salvaged word

and place it in that perfect

moment before sunset

so we could hear it aloud

together, one more time.

—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

__________

Jeanne Yu: “I write to make sense of life in this world … and to make sure I am paying attention to the little things that matter as well as the big things, because I have come to know they are all connected. I’m an engineer, mom, and environmentalist, every day trying my best—some days are harder than others—to live from a place of my hope for the world.”

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter