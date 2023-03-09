“Yard Sale Chair” by Robert Cooperman

Robert Cooperman

YARD SALE CHAIR

There’s not a yard sale

I can just drive past.

At this one, I’m hooked

by an easy chair: $3.

What, I ask, is wrong with it?

The woman shrugs, half

caveat, half come-on,

so I sit and test it out.

My God, I could rest

weary bones forever.

Only later, do I smell it:

like a horse

that’s pulled a junk wagon

the length of America.

Still, my wife observes

after she’s sighed, content

as a woman awakened by a kiss,

the covers can be cleaned.

I ease myself into it again,

wonder when it’ll crack,

collapse like an exhausted camel,

or if moths in the thousands

will flutter from a tear

in the fabric: an orange lurid

as a high school team jacket.

But Lord, it’s comfortable,

books more enjoyable

while I’m curled in it:

a kindly grandfather

with a soothing voice

and more stories

than the Arabian Nights.

—from Rattle #7, Summer 1997

__________

Born and raised on the not so mean streets of Brooklyn, New York, Robert Cooperman now calls Denver home, where he has turned his love of the Old West into a cottage industry of poetry collections about the Colorado Territory and other aspects of frontier life.

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter