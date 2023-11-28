“Said” by Perie Longo

Perie Longo

SAID

He woke up thinking what he said she said

or was it she said he said

or each didn’t say

the other said

and he said I didn’t say that and she said you did

you said it screaming so loud the children

ran into the street

neighbors shut their windows

and he said you’re always twisting my words

but there were no words other than

said

it goes on like this gathering saids

to set the record straight

the past stacking up like fallen boulders they could never

scale

unaware as soon as something is

said it is

done

finis

unless she says remember

when you said and he says it’s not

what you think I said

you misunderstood or else wanted me

to mean what you imagined

so you could correct me

we can’t go on like this

but they do all the saids etched

on their faces

until they don’t recognize each other

and she says

I hope you are happy now

and he says

about what

—from Rattle #34, Winter 2010

__________

Perie Longo: “Rarely, first words of a poem drift into consciousness from the fog of sleep and before coffee, and I write them down. Watching the poem grow from under the pale light of day is a gift that gives we poets supreme joy. Such is the way of ‘Said,’ perhaps a result of years of listening to couples speak to each other in therapy with a dab of my own history. I love the way poetry clears the air.” (web)

