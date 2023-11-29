“Flung Drops, Fog” by Nancy Carol Moody

Nancy Carol Moody

FLUNG DROPS, FOG

Mother married The Farm and hated it.

The marriage.

The Farm.

Eventually she came to understand

that a thing is never

just one thing.

Poppies etched in shower glass

are flung drops

pollywogging down through fog.

And taillights headed out the drive

are relief,

but emptiness as well.

This longdeep house, milky with dream—

one lamplit star on a street among streets

named for constellations.

Collision of night trains

coupling,

uncoupling in the distance,

the honeymoon over

(they told you so)

before it had even begun.

A swab or strand

can tell us what we’re made of

but

makes no mention of who we really are.

And the mirror—

revealing what’s behind while we

stand there, dumbly,

looking ahead.

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

__________

Nancy Carol Moody: “An early instructor noted that I liked to inhabit the liminal space. I was so green that I had to look up ‘liminal,’ an assessment which turned out to be spot-on. I’ve spent a lifetime straddling interstices. Writing poetry keeps me from slipping through the cracks.” (web)

