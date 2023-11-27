“This Poem” by Susan Trofimow

Susan Trofimow

THIS POEM

This poem is a dog

that shits all over your house.

This poem is the shit

you find ground in your carpet.

This poem is you

abandoning the dog

on the side of the road

where you found him.

Free! This poem is the road

as you drive away,

but then your car stalls out

in traffic, and suddenly

you miss the dog—

his company on the couch.

And you feel

that old bone he’s buried

in the hollow of your chest.

And you imagine

him back home, nose pressed

to the sliding glass,

tail wagging when you let him in.

Oh, how that beast will leap

and bound across the carpet,

laying himself down

an inch from where you started.

Prompt: “This prompt came from a workshop with Peter Campion: ‘I’d like you to write a poem no longer than twenty-five lines in which the speaker relates an encounter with an animal. The only other guidelines are that the poem should contain one sentence that’s five lines or longer, and one sentence that’s an interjection, exclamation, oath, or swear.’”

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

Tribute to Prompt Poems

__________

Susan Trofimow: “To be honest, I wouldn’t say I enjoy writing prompts. Often, I read one and my mind goes blank! But if I continue, and something clicks, I find myself writing poems I would have never imagined otherwise. Prompts challenge you. They focus you. They give you a net to shoot for and the chance, sometimes, to have some fun.”

