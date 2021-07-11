Jay Brecker

RUMSFELD

No one seems to care what he knows now

that he has entered the great unknown,

he of the known knowns, the known

unknowns, the unknown knowns,

the unknown unknowns, and I’m alone,

afraid, unknowing if anyone else knows

or cares to know what I know or think

I know of what happens when you find

you know something you didn’t know

before, realize now that you know

you still have no idea what you don’t

know now that an unknown is known.

Did he know this, or was it foggy

in that moment on Tuesday when he woke

from an unremembered dream

with a hunch there was something

out there he should know about

the great unknown?

—from Poets Respond

July 11, 2021

__________

Jay Brecker: “I couldn’t help wondering about what Rumsfeld thought he knew about what happens next.”





