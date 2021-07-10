July 10, 2021

Janalynn Bliss

KLIMT AT THE MUSÉE MAILLOL

She stood before a sketch, tracing

with a curved finger the shapes

of simple pencil strokes lightly

onto the velvet skin of her inner arm.

The slow swirl of the crowd stirred

the air in the hushed space,

the movement of her long straight hair

raising shivers on her skin

as it caressed her bare shoulders.

She never saw him, a few paces back,

rendering into lines on the smooth white

paper of his sketchpad, the flutter

of her diaphanous dress

against her arched back and full hips.

Visitors to the exhibit who saw them

glanced furtively at each other.

Couples grasped at the fingers

of their partners while avoiding

direct eye contact. Old women

fanned themselves with brochures

and laughed quietly.

At closing, the crowd spilled

into the narrow street,

visible dissipation of energy;

people shot from the opening,

ejaculated onto the heated cobbles

of a sweltering Paris evening.

Couples cuddled

on metro platforms, embraced

in the middle of sidewalks, caressed

on bridges over the Seine, pressed each other

against tall iron fences in residential neighborhoods.

If she’d had a butterfly net,

she could have scooped up extra kisses.

They skittered everywhere, crisp sycamore

leaves in an unseasonably warm wind.

She returned to her tiny room.

Up a crooked staircase,

in the corner of the fourth floor

of a tired Montmartre walk-up,

her dress fell around her feet.

She spread the shuttered doors

to the balcony, propped a mirror

against the railing, and sketched

what she saw in the falling light,

knowing that red lines

were being pressed into her

white flesh by the rigid slats

of the wooden chair, and that

no one would be coming

home to see them.

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

Janalynn Bliss: “I live and work in Los Angeles, where I once saw a weed growing on the freeway. I like to think that through my writing I, too, am rooting in the collected grime of a million passing lives.”

