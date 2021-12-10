December 10, 2021

Marianne Kunkel

REVERENCE

My son … thou didst forsake the ministry, and did go over into the land of Siron among the borders of the Lamanites, after the harlot Isabel.

—Alma 39:3, The Book of Mormon



To runners, a trail is church.

I heard a pastor say church is its people.

My father prays when he sees a rare finch.

Every Sunday, my teenage nieces cuddle

in bed with their parents, watch TV,

call this church.

Lazy Sunday morning sex can feel sacred.

My husband and I watch Mr. Rogers

with a box of Kleenex.

Why is Mr. McFeely

so frenzied when Mr. Rogers

has the much harder job

preaching love?

My mother used to bake two

pillowy loaves of white bread

to take to Mormon church

for communion.

Men gingerly tore the loaves.

Everyone ate, licking their lips.

Some joked her bread was why

they came. Is bread church?

I first entered a Quaker chapel

and spun around and around,

never finding a pulpit.

Barely lifting her blouse

my mother quietly breastfed

my toddler brother in a pew

until an older man complained.

What was his definition of church?

In The Book of Mormon , only six women

have names, the rest lumped

into shapeless categories of wives,

mothers, queens or harlots.

The harlot Isabel must have been

fairly important to get a name,

though the 500-page book mentions her

only once.

Isabel, how many left their lives

to follow you?

A bored son in a long line of prophets

walked away from religious study

to sprawl underneath your bare body.

Your hair shimmering like stained glass,

your nipples as erect as steeples,

you were his teacher, in charge,

shushing him if he spoke.

Let church trail off and it sounds

like shhhh .

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

__________

Marianne Kunkel: “This poem is part of a larger series of poems in which I highlight women characters in The Book of Mormon. One poem at a time, I’m reenvisioning portions of this religious text to satisfy girls and women who, as I once did, sit through Sunday school and wonder, ‘What part do I play?’” (web)

