Danny Mask

The snow’s blank whiteness

makes the hole in the ice

difficult to see. It’s there.

Big enough for a distracted

person to fall into. The ice hole

easily could not be missed. Especially

by this man. He’s looking down

onto his phone with a determined

lack of care. Placing a sign next

to this ice hole, wouldn’t make

a difference. I hesitate to warn him.

Maybe, he’ll get lucky and miss it.

Besides, the ice hole has nothing

to do with me. I yell over to him

anyway, “watch out, ice hole.”

Right before he fell in, he said

“what did you just call me?”

ICE HOLE

—from Poets Respond

December 9, 2021

__________

Danny Mask: “The genesis for this poem came from the intersection of my interpretation of a line taken from a Christmas greeting card, along with my love for word play, and the mind numbing social debate over vaccinations.”

